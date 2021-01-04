UPDATE: Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office releases photos of tattoos on body found near the causeway

UPDATE 11:12 AM 01/05/2021 — Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man that was found near the causeway this past weekend.

Please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 251-972-8589 if you have any information that could help authorities.

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a man who was found floating in shallow water along the Causeway.

Below is a release from the sheriff’s office:

Investigators with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of an

unidentified man. The victim was discovered deceased near Battleship Parkway (causeway) by fishermen on the morning of January 2, 2021. He was found in shallow water near the Blakely River and had been in the water for several days. Alabama Law Enforcement Marine Patrol and Daphne Search and Rescue assisted with recovering the victim, as patrolmen with the Spanish Fort Police Department and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office began searching the Causeway and local boat launches for leads. The victim is described as a white, male, approximately 6’00” tall and 190 pounds. He has short brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans and boots at the time of his death. The victim has unique tattoos that we believe will assist with identifying him. He has the number 51 tattooed on his right shoulder and 50 tattooed on his left shoulder near each clavicle (collar bones) He also has a Ruger (firearms manufacturer) emblem on right side of his stomach, and barbed wire tattooed on his left arm. An autopsy has been conducted and there is no sign of trauma to the victim. The cause of death is

still under review. We are asking the public to come forward with any information regarding the identity of this man. If anyone observed someone matching this description on or near Battleship Parkway or knows of a missing person who fits this physical description, please contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Instigations Division at 251-972-8589

