BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office recently welcomed Leya, a German Shorthaired Pointer. She is the very first drug dog for the Baldwin County Corrections Center.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Anthony Lowery said Leya is just what their team needed.

“We’ve recognized that there is a need both for law enforcement purposes and general morale in the jail, and she is getting to hit on both of those things right now,” Lowery said.

Leya’s handler, Jasmine Weathersby, said Leya can get the job done even at her young age.

“She’s 1-year-old, narcotics, strictly drugs, got a nose on her, amazing nose, very high driven, and just an amazing dog,” Weathersby said.

Thursday, Leya and her Handler were able to go on a shopping spree to pick out some new toys and treats.

“Today we have T-Mobile that are sponsoring us for a shopping spree for her, so today we are going to walk around and look at some toys and see how it goes,” Weathersby said.