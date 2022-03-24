BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Finding good help is anything but easy these days and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office isn’t immune from those struggles.

“Up until just a few weeks ago we had topped out at 45 vacancies within the sheriff’s office and that’s of about 375 total employees,” said Sheriff Hoss Mack.

As of today, there are 32 vacancies, many within the corrections facility. Sheriff Mack is looking to bring on new employees ahead of the $65 million jail expansion that’s expected to be complete by 2025.

“We’re not in a critical mode right now, but we still are hiring individuals so that we can have them properly trained and assembled into the facility before we move in,” he said.

Other openings include deputy sheriffs and dispatchers which are all important positions that will receive training, but that training can also put a strain on the department which is why it’s important to get candidates in the door now.

“Sometimes it may be 3-4, or maybe as many as 6-8, months before that person is actually out there doing the job by themselves,” Sheriff Mack added.

He says the hiring struggles are a little worse this year compared to last year.

“I think sometimes the attitude towards law enforcement across the United States does play on some individuals’ minds,” he said.

Some of the applicants he’s seen in recent months are currently working in law enforcement in states like California and Illinois. Sheriff Mack says they’re wanting to move here because of situations law enforcement is facing in their home states.