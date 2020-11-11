UPDATE: Missing 60-year-old Belforest man found

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE: The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says a citizen contacted them saying he may have seen Ricky Clark on the Causeway earlier today. Spanish Fort police checked the area and found Clark at a restaurant. BCSO says he is in good health and will be reunited with his family.

Original story

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 60-year-old Ricky Clark. Clark left his family’s residence in Belforest around noon yesterday, Nov. 9.

He is described as a white man wearing jeans, a black sweatshirt and blue Adidas shoes. Clark was possibly seen today near the Burger King in Daphne.

If anyone sees Clark or has information on his whereabouts, contact Sheriff’s Communications at 251-937-0202 or call 911.





