Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office investigating two bodies found in Elberta

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is currently at a scene on County Road 95, South of 20 in Elberta after two people were found dead Friday morning.
The Elberta Police Department is also on scene.
WKRG News 5 has a crew on the way. We will update this story as soon as we know more.
