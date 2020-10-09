Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office investigating two bodies found in Elberta

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is currently at a scene on County Road 95, South of 20 in Elberta after two people were found dead Friday morning.

The Elberta Police Department is also on scene.

WKRG News 5 has a crew on the way. We will update this story as soon as we know more.

