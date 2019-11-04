Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office collecting blankets for those in need

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is collecting blankets to help people in need.

The program, called Badges and Blankets, began Nov. 1 and will run through Dec. 31.

Drop-off locations for blankets will be at the following Sheriff’s Office locations:

• Bay Minette

• Robertsdale

• Foley

• Fairhope

Also, the following schools will have donation boxes, which school resource officers will collect:

• Perdido

• Pine Grove

• Delta

• Stapleton

• Rosinton

• Elsanor

• Magnolia

• Swift