Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office collecting blankets for those in need

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is collecting blankets to help people in need.
The program, called Badges and Blankets, began Nov. 1 and will run through Dec. 31.
Drop-off locations for blankets will be at the following Sheriff’s Office locations:
• Bay Minette
• Robertsdale
• Foley
• Fairhope
Also, the following schools will have donation boxes, which school resource officers will collect:
• Perdido
• Pine Grove
• Delta
• Stapleton
• Rosinton
• Elsanor
• Magnolia
• Swift