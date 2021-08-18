Baldwin County sheriff provides update on COVID-19 cases at jail

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on COVID-19 cases inside of the county’s jail this week.

Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack confirmed to WKRG News 5 on Tuesday afternoon there are 42 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Baldwin County Corrections Center in Bay Minette.

Sheriff Mack says there are 638 inmates currently in jail. Right now there are no plans to move any inmates or adjust any protocols.

“The Corrections Center conducts screening and testing of inmates. We continue to allow video visitations and are maintaining safety protocols,” Mack said Wednesday on the department’s social media pages.

Two vaccination clinics have been held at the Baldwin County Corrections Center within the past month, the BCSO says. The vaccine was administered to 100 inmates during the first round and 50 inmates received the vaccine last week.

Sheriff Mack says a third round of vaccinations will be scheduled in about 3 weeks.

“We are undergoing daily cleaning with some deep cleaning,” he adds.

