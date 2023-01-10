BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in locating a Robertsdale man who led police on a “high-speed pursuit.”

Officials said George Logan Tollison, 34, led deputies on a chase from Alabama into Escambia County, Fla. on Sunday. Deputies said Tollison had “no regard for the safety of the public nor the deputies.” Tollison got away from deputies and abandoned the car he was in.

Tollison is wanted in three separate counties.

Escambia County, Fla.: probation violation, grand theft and felony eluding

Escambia County, Ala.: probation violation

Baldwin County: attempting to elude

Deputies said Tollison is known to spend his time in the Clear Springs area of Baldwin County, the Molino area of Escambia County, Fla. and the Peterman area of Monroe County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937-0202 or your local law enforcement agency.