Baldwin County shelter to open ahead of Zeta, absentee voting open full day at courthouse in Bay Minette

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More WFLA Tracking the Tropics

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County commissioners met Tuesday afternoon in Robertsdale to discuss shelter openings ahead of Zeta.

We’ve learned the Baldwin County Coliseum in Robertsdale will open Wednesday for residents who need a place to shelter during the storm.

Residents are urged to seek shelter if they have nowhere else to go during the storm. Many homes were damaged during Hurricane Sally when it tore through Baldwin County last month.

County facilities with close at 1 p.m. Wednesday, remain closed Thursday and reopen Friday. However, the courts will remain open all day Wednesday, and absentee voting at the Baldwin County Courthouse in Bay Minette will be open all day Wednesday and Thursday.

We’ll be following the storm on-air and online as it gets closer to our area.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories