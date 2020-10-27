Baldwin County shelter to open ahead of Zeta, absentee voting open full day at courthouse in Bay Minette
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County commissioners met Tuesday afternoon in Robertsdale to discuss shelter openings ahead of Zeta.
We’ve learned the Baldwin County Coliseum in Robertsdale will open Wednesday for residents who need a place to shelter during the storm.
Residents are urged to seek shelter if they have nowhere else to go during the storm. Many homes were damaged during Hurricane Sally when it tore through Baldwin County last month.
County facilities with close at 1 p.m. Wednesday, remain closed Thursday and reopen Friday. However, the courts will remain open all day Wednesday, and absentee voting at the Baldwin County Courthouse in Bay Minette will be open all day Wednesday and Thursday.
We’ll be following the storm on-air and online as it gets closer to our area.
