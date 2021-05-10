Baldwin County Senior receives the first Wharf College Scholarship of $10,000

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kamiya Watson is a senior at the Baldwin County Virtual School, and now has $10,000 more for her college education.

The Wharf in Orange Beach launched a scholarship award program for 2021. Watson is the first-ever recipient out of 112 applicants.

“We are proud to announce Kamiya as the recipient of The Wharf’s 2021 Scholarship. The Wharf is based on fun and family so when we established this award, we were excited to invest in future leaders and families in Baldwin County. We were amazed at the number of applicants who had accomplished so much in such a short time and many students who have already experienced a hardship or challenge in their life, yet they to continue on with such positive attitudes. Kristen Hammack, management team leader, The Wharf.

Students across Baldwin County are eligible to receive the award. The Wharf says the students are evaluated based on community involvement, academic achievement, and their response to a written essay from three provided prompts.

Watson currently holds a 4.0 GPA and has been a member of various clubs and organizations such as Project Outreach, Peer Helpers, Student Advisory Council and the Daphne Diversity Club. She also volunteers at the American Autism & Rehabilitation Center, babysits and works at a local food establishment in Daphne. The Wharf, Orange Beach

For those interested in the 2022 award, applications will open in January 2022. For more information go to alwharf.com