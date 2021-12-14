Baldwin County sends ‘blessings’ to devastated areas of Kentucky

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) A van pulls up to the Blessing Barn in Robertsdale and when the back hatch opens up Alicia Bass can hardly believe it, “Oh Wow. Wow!”

Inside Joanne Clements van, “I got gloves, hats, socks,” and so much more. Clements said it’s hard to watch what the people in Kentucky are going through. “It’s just almost beyond comprehension you know. Just bad,” she said.

Not long after the storm clouds cleared over Kentucky and the devastation revealed, donations to help started pouring into the Blessing Barn in Robertsdale. The back of a truck loaded with a dozen or more bags of blankets, sweatshirts, gloves and hats. All of it headed to one of the hardest-hit areas later this week.







“We’ve been there,” said Bass. “We all know.”

The first delivery of relief supplies will leave Thursday. Another trip is already planned. “We live in an amazing community and everybody wants to give they just don’t know what to give and where to give,” said Bass.

So far they are looking for blankets, sweatshirts and pants, gloves, hats and gift cards for gas or groceries. Any of those items can be dropped off at the Blessing Barn or inside the Robertsdale Laundrymat.