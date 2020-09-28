Baldwin County Schools Superintendent gives update on students returning Wednesday

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Schools superintendent Eddie Tyler released an update on students returning to school on Wednesday after Hurricane Sally.

Read his full update below:

Parents,

I hope this email finds you well and the beautiful weather change has made your cleanup efforts a little easier.

Students will return to our classrooms Wednesday morning. Wednesday’s class schedule will run as normal with all after-school activities scheduled as usual.

I am happy to report we made all of our deadlines to get teachers back into our classrooms today. I would like to greatly thank our facilities and maintenance crews who were working as late as yesterday evening to make sure the work would be completed to keep our reopening on schedule. I would like to send out a big thank you to Frank Boatwright, Director of Facilities and Maintenance, as well as the contractors and employees working for him. Thank you so much for the extra time and priority you put on our needs!

We lost a lot of food in our schools and our Child Nutrition teams are working diligently today and tomorrow to make sure we have all new products for your children to eat fresh meals at school on Wednesday! Thank you so much to Erin Miller, our Coordinator of Child Nutrition Services, and all of her teams across Baldwin County!

Tony Pollard and his Transportation teams worked throughout the weekend with our county and local municipality officials to make sure that roadways were cleared and wide enough for our buses to travel on. This is probably the one area where we’re still crossing our fingers. There are some roads which are still completely blocked. We still have some areas in the county with washouts and dangerous conditions. The Lake Forest community on the Eastern Shore is still going to come in close to making sure those trees are removed so that our buses can fit through the roadways. Mr. Pollard and his team tell me they believe it’s all going to come together but we’re going to need every last hour over the next two days to make sure our kids are safe when we come to pick them up Wednesday morning.

I’m also very pleased to report that I have received word from State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey in Montgomery that we will not be required to make up the missed days due to the hurricane. Fall break, Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays will remain as scheduled.

Even though we do not have to come back to school during our previously scheduled holidays, we do have academic work we need to get caught up on. Please make sure your children have eaten a good meal and are rested before they come to school on Wednesday. We would like to get back into our academics as quickly as possible, picking up where we left off.

There are so many people to thank. So many of our schools were hurt by this storm and, like many of your families, it has been a long effort to get things back up and running. I want to give an important shout out to our teachers who are all in schools today, even with many of them living in temporary housing or still without power. Thank you for what you do every day for our 30,000+ students.

I’m sure you will be getting notifications from your school principal and teachers about this coming week’s schedule, but we are full steam ahead to return to class Wednesday morning.

Please stay well, remember that we still have COVID throughout our community. Please remain vigilant, wear your mask, wash your hands frequently and have a discussion with your child about the same requirements before they return to school on Wednesday morning.

Thank you so much for trusting us with your children and we look forward to seeing their smiling faces Wednesday morning!

Eddie Tyler,

Superintendent

#BaldwinProud #CommunityStrong

