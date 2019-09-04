Baldwin County Schools review stadium security

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Grounds crews are already getting ready for another week of Friday night football. When fans arrive at Foley’s Ivan Jones Stadium they will notice a difference. “What people are going to see here is an increased patrol presence. They should see more police cars and more police on the ground,” says Deputy Police Chief Thurston Bullock.

City police departments are responsible for stadium security. In Foley, they are upping their game security after the mass shooting in Mobile last week. “We want people to see more boots on the ground, more uniform presence in order to feel safer,” says Bullock.

That’s what fans will see but there are also measures in place they won’t see. “We have things in place that we don’t divulge to the public. We don’t want people who intend to do harm to exploit our measures that we have in place.”

Police departments in Fairhope, Robertsdale and Spanish Fort are also looking at security plans but are keeping any changes quiet, just saying they are reviewing policies and taking appropriate actions.

A sentiment echoed by Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler who in a statement released to News Five said in part: “As a school system, we always review our security measures with law enforcement and monitor system-wide school events, making adjustments to security as needed; however, we do not make those details public.”

“I’m not sure we will change anything because we feel like we have a good plan in place.” Baldwin county’s other school system, Gulf Shores City Schools, is also reviewing security measures that don’t just depend on police officers according to Superintendent Matt Akin. “There is a big presence of school administrators and teachers there and I think that really helps.”

Metal detectors are not routinely used at these stadiums but that doesn’t mean they won’t be in the future.