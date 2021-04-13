Baldwin County Schools reporting low COVID-19 related absences, will stop daily reports

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Public School System says absences related to COVID-19 have drastically dropped since the new year started.

Here are the numbers for April 13:

Bay Minette Middle School 1 Fairhope High School 2 Fairhope West Elementary School 1 Foley Elementary School 1

The numbers have continued to fall dramatically including today’s report, returning from Spring Break, where they are significantly lower than following our return from Christmas and Mardi Gras breaks. Baldwin County Public Schools release

After this week, Baldwin County Public Schools says they will no longer be providing daily COVID-19 reports.

The school system plans to continue tracking all confirmed or suspected cases.