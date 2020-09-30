Baldwin County Schools reopen for the first time since Hurricane Sally

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Public Schools are reopening today for the first time since Hurricane Sally made landfall two weeks ago. Superintendent Eddie Tyler says students will not have to make up the days they missed because of the storm. Getting buses through some areas may be difficult.

It was touch and go for a while but it appears that all bus routes are clear for travel, but it may take longer than usual in some areas to make the rounds. We spoke with the county’s transportation coordinator yesterday. Tony Pollard said the last two days were spent clearing the remainder of Hurricane Sally debris that was blocking any main roads as part of the bus routes. They have 310 drivers and 310 routes. They’ve been running those routes to make sure buses can make turns and trips safely. In some areas they’ve had to make new “designated stops” because the places where kids usually stand and wait for their bus are blocked by debris.

Baldwin County had the longest layoff of any school district impacted by Hurricane Sally. Classes have been canceled for more than two weeks. Teachers have spent the last two days getting lessons ready.

LATEST STORIES