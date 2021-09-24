Baldwin County Schools removes mask requirement

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Schools is joining other area districts in removing mask requirements. Students and staff will have the choice whether or not to wear masks when they return to classes on Monday, Sept. 27.

Superintendent Eddie Tyler made the announcement in a Friday afternoon letter to parents.

Tyler said the decision comes as COVID-19 cases in schools and the larger communities have dropped.

Tyler did point out the mask requirement could come back if cases rise.

“I don’t know if and when we will return to a requirement for masks,” Tyler wrote, “but looking at the historical track of COVID, I would expect we might see such a necessity again in the winter.”

Baldwin County Schools will continue saniziting schools.

Tyler also encouraged everyone to continue social distancing.