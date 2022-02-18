BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Parents and students can start planning ahead now that Baldwin County Public Schools released its 2022 – 2023 schedule. The schedule is available on the BCPS website.

The schedule confirms that students will enjoy a full week out of class for Mardi Gras, from Feb. 28 to March 4. Teachers will enjoy the first three days of the week off work, but come back for planning days Thursday and Friday.

The calendar list the major holidays when students and teachers are away from campus. The calendar also lists final exams, report cards, and other key dates for the community.