Baldwin County Schools move forward with back-to-school plan

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) Baldwin County students and staff head back to class next month.

Concern over Covid-19 has driven an unprecedented effort to make schools as safe as possible. Part of that plan, “Masks will be required for employees, masks will be required for students,” says superintendent Eddie Tyler.

Those masks will have to comply with the school uniform policy. “There will be no inappropriate language, symbols, signs or sayings of any kind,” says Tyler.

There are alternatives and exemptions for children 6 and under, with special needs or a medical condition but not everyone likes the idea. “Masks are a breeding ground for bacteria and honestly I’m not a big fan of wearing one,” says parent lance Brazil.

Social distancing will be impossible to maintain in schools and on buses. Sanitation will be a priority. The system has a warehouse full of cleansers and equipment ready to go.

Dispensers of hand sanitizers will be on every bus and buses will be cleaned after both morning and afternoon routes.

“I know they are doing everything they can to keep our children from getting ill,” says grandmother Linda Martineau.

There are those who believe schools shouldn’t re-open at all in the fall. Tyler says that is a decision that is out of his hands. “Until the lawmakers say you will not go back to school our bells are going to ring and our buses are going to run on August 12.”

Even with everything the system is doing, Tyler says school buildings will not be “Covid-free” zones and suggest parents enroll in Virtual School or home-school.

Next week the system will reveal protocols and procedures that will be used when a student or employee tests postive.

