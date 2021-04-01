Baldwin County schools JUUL lawsuit aims to acquire funding for addiction resources, make statement

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County and Jefferson County school systems want vaping giant JUUL to pay for its role in what attorneys say fueled the teen e-cigarette epidemic.

“We don’t really feel like it’s a dispute over who caused the problem, we think it’s clearly JUUL,” said Beasely Allen attorney Joseph VanZandt.

The lawsuit should officially be filed within the next two weeks.

VanZandt says the goal is to acquire money for addiction and vaping-prevention resources.

“Vape detectors in bathrooms cost alone about $2,800,” he said. “Addiction counseling services that schools need to be able to provide to students because schools have learned you can’t discipline your way out of addiction.”

Over the past two years, we’ve extensively covered the issue of teen vaping, including Fairhope’s citation initiative. You can see more of our coverage here.