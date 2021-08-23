Baldwin County Schools crushes rumors of schools moving to virtual learning

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Schools crushed a rumor on Facebook from spreading saying students were going virtual.

Baldwin County Elementary School sent children home with Chromebooks after spending time in class learning how to use the computer.

BCS says if a school needs to close, they will be prepared with their Chromebook.

BCS asks parents to have their child bring the Chromebook and charger back to school every day.

The last time students in Baldwin County Public Schools switched to virtual learning was in January of this year. The move was meant to stop the spread of COVID-19 after the winter holiday break. Students learned virtually from Jan. 5-11.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories