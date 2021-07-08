Baldwin County school vandals ID’d, three arrested, property returned

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Less than 24 hours after the video aired of five teenagers breaking into several Baldwin County schools, all have been identified and will face burglary and criminal mischief charges.

Three of them were arrested Thursday, two more expected to turn themselves in Friday. All of them are underage so their names are not being released.

Shortly after a video aired that showed five teenage boys casually walking through a total of five Baldwin County High Schools over the last week or so, phones started ringing, including attorney Ginger Poynter’s.

“I got a phone call last night from one of the young boys’ mothers who found out her son was involved in the situation and they wanted to come and do the right thing. They were just as saddened and upset as everybody else is.”









Police say the boys stole and damaged school property to the tune of more than $10,000. “They are under 18, they are males, and they all go to the same school,” Daphne Police Sgt. Jason Vannoy said.

Some of the property stolen from Bayside Academy, Gulf Shores High School, and Fairhope High School has been recovered, “most notably the pirate from Fairhope High School.”

Police say they aren’t sure the teenagers realize how much trouble they are in. “This is not a situation where you are cutting donuts in a parking lot you are actually breaking into a building and causing damage,” Vannoy said.

As for why they did it, according to police, it had to do with school rivalry, but Poynter believes it was something else. “Smart kids doing some really stupid things. These are some good kids that just decided to do something really, really stupid.”

The teenagers that were arrested have been released into their parents’ custody. The next step, a date in juvenile court.