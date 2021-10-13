Baldwin County School System is hiring — and not just teachers

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — With 4,000 employees, the Baldwin County School System is the county’s largest employer. They want to get even bigger, hosting a job fair Wednesday to fill vacancies throughout the system.

The Robertsdale Coliseum transformed into a one-stop-shop for those seeking to get a job, rejoin the workforce, or change careers.

“We’re hiring for custodial, for cafeteria, and we also have an instructional position, and we have some teaching positions open,” said J. Larry Newton Principal Patrice Wolfe.

No matter what you were looking, for it seems the school system has an opening.

“I would say in the last two years, it has definitely become more difficult to fill those positions,” Wolfe said. “Some of our positions have been open since the beginning of the school year and some have come open recently.”

Tenaysha Carroll from Spanish Fort was checking out all the opportunities but looking for something specific. “I have been in human resources for 16 years, and unfortunately I haven’t been able to find what I’ve been wanting to do.” She spoke with several different feeder patterns from across the county and was able to put in several applications.

Teresa McMaster has experience in special education. “It’s a good way to introduce yourself and meet the school and people around,” McMaster said.

If you were unable to make it to the career fair and are interested, go to www.BCBE.org and click the human resources tab and all available jobs will be listed.