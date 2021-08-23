Baldwin County School Superintendent updates parents on COVID update

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Superintendent Eddie Tyler released a letter to parents on Sunday, August 22 about an update on COVID-19 information.

Superintendent Tyler praised the public on how well they handled themselves during the meeting held last week on the mask mandate and COVID-19 debate.

Tyler said, “I think Baldwin County showed the rest of the nation how you can come together in a room and respectfully share our differences. Thank you to all of the parents and community members who showed up to speak your mind.”

Tyler confirmed the school board voted to support his decision in the mask mandate at schools during the Thursday meeting and the discussion on continuing the mask mandate will be revisited after Labor Day.

Tyler said over the past 10 days Baldwin County Schools has had 1200 or about 4% of the school’s population absent due to any amount of COVID-19 related reasons.

This number does not represent the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the schools. The letter stated these high absent numbers include students who went out and came back with a negative test and those under quarantine but are not sick.

Tyler said starting Monday, August 23 Baldwin County Schools will start reporting COVID absences after every school day like last year.

Tyler asks if anyone in your household tests positive for COVID-19 or shows symptoms to not send their child to school.

Tyler says the CDC changed the definition of “Close Contact” and those that are 3-6 feet from someone who tests positive are not considered “Close Contact” and do not need to be quarantined.