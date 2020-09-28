Baldwin County School students return Wednesday

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) The parking lots around most campuses starting to fill up as teachers and principals returned to school Monday ahead of students who, thanks to Hurricane Sally, had an unexpected break from the books. They will be back in class Wednesday.

Superintendent Eddie Tyler sending word to parents everything is on schedule for the school year to begin, again.

Work is on schedule at some of the campuses hit hard by Sally and while clean up efforts continue, students learned they will not have to make up the days lost because of the storm, fall break, Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays remain as scheduled.

Getting buses through some areas of the county may still be a challenge, but Tyler expects by the time buses roll, most routes will be ready.

One other challenge has been in the cafeteria. A lot of food was lost when the power was out. Cafeteria’s are in the process of restocking now.

