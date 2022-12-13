BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — School administrators and school resource officers at four schools in Baldwin County took a pie to the face Monday afternoon in support of No Shave November, a fundraiser for the Bay Minette Police Department.

More than $9,000 was raised for the BMPD Shop with a Cop Christmas Fund and the Hour Glass Program, according to a Facebook post.

Baldwin County High School, Bay Minette Middle, Bay Minette Elementary and North Baldwin Center for Technology participated in the fundraiser.

SROs at the four schools “challenged one other to see who could raise the most money as a school.” The winning school was able to pie the SROs and administrators at the other three “losing” schools.

BMMS won the fundraiser with more than $1,700 raised. The event took place at BMMS “so the students could watch its faculty put a piece in the face of the losing school participants.”

Via Bay Minette Police Department Facebook

Faculty who got pied include:

Sgt. Kendrick Banks (North Baldwin Center for Technology)

Principal Adam Sealy (North Baldwin Center for Technology)

Head of Maintenance James Pettis (North Baldwin Center for Technology)

SRO Paul Adams (Bay Minette Elementary School)

Assistant Principal Leighann Swindle (Bay Minette Elementary School)

SRO Jacob Stewart (Baldwin County High School)

Assistant Principal Mark Heaton (Baldwin County High School)