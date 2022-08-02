FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Road Closed signs and barricades are still up on County Road 32 near the intersection of County Road 13. Detour signs seemed to have become part of the scenery in the area as construction on a roundabout continues.

“We’re over the hill,” says Baldwin County Engineer Joey Nunnally. “But obviously the rain that we’ve had, the labor shortage that everybody is dealing with, the supply chain issues, getting stuff in, it’s made the project drag out even longer than I would like.”

Construction of the roundabout at CR 32 and CR 13 in Baldwin County is expected to be finished in October.

But even with all that, the project, which was expected to take eight months, is still on track to wrap up by the end of October, according to Nunnally.

“The big ticket items: concrete work has to be finished up so the paving crews can come in and start paving,” said Nunnally. “Stripping has to be done, got to do some lighting.”

In the meantime, getting around the construction project could be the biggest challenge for folks who don’t remember what it was like when construction started back in February. The hope then was that it would end sooner rather than later, but with all the challenges, including all the rain, finishing on time will be considered a win.