Baldwin County rolls out part of back-to-school plan

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler is being very careful about the information he releases on his back-to-school plan.

Parents will have to make a choice though, whether to send their kids to traditional brick-and-mortar school buildings or enroll them in virtual school.

“We are basically reinventing how you come to school in Baldwin County,” says Tyler.

With COVID-19 still a threat, the superintendent says parents will have to choose between traditional classes or virtual school.

Baldwin County’s virtual school campus is located in Daphne. Satellite offices will be added in Foley and Bay Minette. K-12 students are eligible to enroll. Tyler says it will be nothing like the distance learning used at the end of the 2020 school year. “It’s going to be a complete 180. Absenteeism, accountability, assessments all of these things will come into play.”

If parents choose to send their kids back to traditional school, Tyler says they are investing time and money to make sure they are safe as possible with thermal cameras, misters, sanitizers but there is still a chance students and staff will come in contact with COVID-19. “When your child comes to our bricks and mortar, there is no way I’m going to guarantee that your child is not going to come in contact with COVID. I can’t and I won’t.”

What happens then? Tyler says there is a plan but with so many unknowns still about the virus he is not releasing that plan yet.

School starts on Aug. 12, and between now and then, there will be weekly updates on how the new school year will look, including sanitation plans, how the cafeteria and recess will be handled and buses.

