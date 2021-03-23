Baldwin County river communities brace for more rain

SEMINOLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Both the Styx and Fish Rivers saw historic flooding during Hurricane Sally.

This week’s storms pale in comparison – but high water levels and potential flash floods are what the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency is keeping its closest eye on.

According to NWS Mobile, the Styx River is expected to crest sometime Wednesday or Thursday at about 15 feet near Elsanor and Seminole, putting it at a moderate flood stage.

Howard and Donna Harper live along the Styx in Seminole. They’re currently residing in an RV in the backyard as they wait for action from FEMA when it comes to rebuilding their house. A house that was deemed uninhabitable following damage sustained during Hurricane Sally.

“Today was the first day we got back into the trailer, and then this – it doesn’t get any better does it?” said Howard, laughing, as he looked at the river just yards away.