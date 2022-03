DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County restaurants are donating a percentage of sales this week to aid in the Ukraine relief efforts.

Busters Brick Oven in Daphne will be donating a portion of Wednesday’s sales to the Ukrainian Restaurant Week. The Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association has named this week ‘Ukrainian Restaurant Week’, encouraging restaurants across the state to raise funds for the people of Ukraine.

On Thursday Manci’s Antique Club will also participate.