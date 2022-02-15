BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Residents make their way into 3 Circle Church in Fairhope Tuesday. It’s one of three polling locations in Baldwin County open for a special election from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Right now it’s unzoned. The developers can do anything they want to within some conditions,” said Gerald Moore.

Proposed Planning District 37 and proposed Planning District 8 are both on the table Tuesday in Fairhope. Residents in these unincorporated communities are deciding whether or not they want county zoning.

“It’s going to give us a chance to have an input. We don’t have an input right now, but if we have zoning we have input,” said Elizabeth Gabel Wilson.

The special elections are happening because of residents like Wilson who have petitioned for new zoning since last year.

“This isn’t a no more subdivisions ever, it’s a let’s control the density of the subdivisions,” she added.

On the east end of Baldwin County residents in Seminole are also voting for a new planning district. District 37 residents voted at the Seminole Volunteer Fire Department. Residents living in these areas can all agree Baldwin County is growing fast.

“I honestly believe in growth, but I think it needs to be well managed, it needs to be controlled, it needs to be smart growth,” said a resident.

“I’m trying to weigh pros and cons and hopefully I’ve made the right decision, but my vote does count I know that for a fact,” said Stanley Jetson.

We’re hoping to have the results from each polling location later tonight.