BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — In a week of severe weather watches and warning Baldwin County has been pretty lucky but over the last 24 hours that all changed with flooding rain Friday morning that overtook streets and left some motorists stranded.

Overnight, the strongest storms left their mark. “We woke to what sounded like a train coming over the house,” said Alex Chartier. As soon as the morning weather cleared, he and his family were out cleaning up at their home off County Road 54. Car windows were smashed by falling tree limbs and the family camper flipped over by the high winds but Chartier says it could have been worse. “Thank God we’re all safe but, it’s quite a mess.”

It was a stormy night. “The lightning and the wind and about 11:20 the rain came and it brought about two and half inches of rain in an hour.” Just a couple miles to the north, Nelson Wingo was checking on a friend’s house on County Road 64.

He wasn’t sure what he would find when he saw the massive oak shattered in the front yard. “Thank goodness the house seems to be in pretty good shape,” he said.

The rest of the property didn’t fair as well. “We got a couple of trees in the pecan orchard that are down. The barn, which is a storage building for cars and boats and stuff, roofs off it. The office which is right here, the east side of it was blown off.”

After the morning deluge, better weather was a welcome sight Friday afternoon for those dealing with damage as they get ready for what Mother Nature has in store next.