Baldwin County remains in high-risk category for COVID-19

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s not the trend state health officials want to see but the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Baldwin County continues to rise.

“Being in very high risk is just that much more disturbing,” said Alabama Department of Public Health Assistant Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers.

While Baldwin County may not be in the very high-risk category, the county still remains in the high-risk zone as of Friday.

“There is widespread community transmission there in Baldwin County,” added Dr. Landers.

From Thursday to Friday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported an increase of over 4,100 new confirmed cases across the state. We’re also one week from Christmas and residents are urged to limit travel and keep gatherings at a minimum.

“Now, there in Baldwin County the weather’s a bit better. Certainly, any events that are held should really be small numbers of people of less than 10 and potentially have events outside,” Landers said.

Most of Baldwin County’s Christmas events were either canceled or altered this year due to the rising cases across the area. New Year’s Eve celebrations have also been trimmed down.

