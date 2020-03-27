Baldwin County ready for ‘distance learning’

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — While school buildings will be closed for the remainder of the school year, learning will continue.

News that school grounds and classrooms will be empty for the rest of the school year came as no surprise to administrators of the Baldwin County School System. Superintendent Eddie Tyler says they have been working on a solution for the last month just in case this happened. Everything is almost in place for teaching and learning to continue after next week’s spring break.

“We have great resources, you know our Chromebooks from kindergarten to 12th grade,” says superintendent Eddie Tyler. “All students have them at home now and our technology department is working with us to make sure that our students and those in outer areas will be able to access internet as best they can.”

Tyler says there were only about six weeks of instruction left in the school year and with curriculum pared down to just the essentials students should be able to meet all the requirements well before the June 5th deadline.

Principals and staff will get the specific details on how the plan will work in the coming days.

LATEST STORIES