Baldwin County Public Schools’ to hold news conference on return to school

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) —  Baldwin County Public Schools’ plan to address the return to school for the 2020-2021 school year in a news conference Thursday.

The conference is scheduled at 11 AM.

 Baldwin County Public Schools’ say, “We look forward to seeing you and providing additional information about the upcoming school year.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories