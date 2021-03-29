Baldwin County Public Schools to file lawsuits against JUUL Labs

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County and Jefferson County Schools hired Beasley Allen to file lawsuits against JUUL Labs and Altria for their role in the youth e-cigarette epidemic.

The school systems together have discovered that JUUL aggressively advertised to teenagers with “its size and appearance, kid-friendly flavors and supercharged nicotine formulation, and aggressive social media promotion”

A lawsuit will be filled against JUUL soon with Allen representing both Baldwin County Schools and Jefferson County Schools.