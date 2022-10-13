ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s driving a bus full of kids to school or working in special education, Baldwin County Schools are in need of all different kinds of employees. Residents from Baldwin County came out to the job fair Thursday afternoon.

New Baldwin County resident, Tayler Williams, has recently graduated with her Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration but is looking for something within the school district.

“I’m looking for something administrative, but I’m wanting to go into more leadership as well,” said Williams.

Donald Hawthorne, a Baldwin County resident came to the job fair to look for something that he qualifies for as he has years of experience in all different fields.

“I’m looking for anything to do with maintenance or instruction,” said Hawthorne.

The biggest need is school bus drivers, there are currently 22 openings, so some bus drivers are having to run double routes.

Baldwin County Schools Transportation Coordinator, Tony Pollard, said there are benefits to becoming a bus driver.

“Transportation is the hardest position to fill because we offer part time work with full time benefits,” said Pollard. “So you’re working in the morning and then you come back and work in the afternoon, so it’s kind of hard to find people that want to have that split work time.”

The job market has been tough for Tayler Williams as she has recently moved to Baldwin County.

“It’s a little bit challenging, I feel like,” said Williams. “But I feel like everything is going to work out in the end for sure.”

People wishing to apply for positions within the Baldwin County Public Schools System, can visit here.