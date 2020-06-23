Baldwin County Public Schools superintendent releases statement on 3 teens killed in crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler has released a statement on the three teens who were killed in a car crash over the weekend.

The three teens involved in the single-car accident are Ty Drinkard, Blayne Shackelford, and John Blackmon. The crash happened on County Road 39 near the Whitehouse Fork community Sunday night.

Parents,

I write to you today with a very sad heart. You may have seen the recent news about three students who died in a car accident over the weekend. These students attended Baldwin County High School and Spanish Fort High School. While I did not know these students, what I have read and learned from those who did, makes this even more heartbreaking. I know their families are hurting as are their friends, classmates, teachers and principals.



Having lost my own son in a tragic accident, I unfortunately know the dark, deep feeling which comes with the sudden loss of a child. It is a feeling that never goes away and is something I would never wish upon anyone. I hope you will join me in lifting up our thoughts and prayers for these families as they go through such a difficult experience.



Parents – hug your child today. I can tell you first-hand that you never know when it may be your last opportunity to do so. Tell them that you love them. Tell them that their school system loves them. Tell them that while they may feel invincible, they are not.



As we come up on the Fourth of July, I would ask that you talk to your children who may be of driving age, or riding with other teenagers who are. Please remind them about the importance of road safety. Including keeping their hands on the wheel, not holding their phone, texting or making phone calls. Remind them that other drivers can be distracted, under the influence or driving dangerously. As a driver, or a passenger, remind them that they need to do their part to be safe and to watch out for others to ensure their own safety.



I hope each and every one of you remain safe and continue to enjoy the beautiful weather. I hope that you have a great Fourth of July and celebrate the wonderful country in which we are all privileged to live. I will be back in touch after the holiday with specific information about our return to school campuses on August 12.



Sincerely,

Eddie Tyler

Superintendent

#BaldwinProud #CommunityStrong