Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler issues statement on student’s killed in car crash

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler released a statement on the death of a student in a car crash Thursday night.

16-year-old Dalton DeFilippi was killed in a car crash Thursday night on Baldwin 54 near Newport Lane.

At the end of last week, we learned the heartbreaking news that another Baldwin County student’s life was lost in a tragic car accident. I understand that everyone at Daphne knew Dalton DeFilippi. I understand he was a sweet kid– helpful, popular and well-liked. I’ve been told he was a young man who cared deeply for his friends and family and was very active in basketball and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Dalton’s tragedy is just one in a series of accidents that have happened in our school family over the last year and one is too many. I am begging you, please have a conversation with your children about the value of their life and how a split-second decision can end a life – theirs or others. As important, help them understand that this decision can have a lifelong impact on those who love them.

There isn’t a day which goes by that I don’t miss my son, Forrest, taken from us in a tragic car accident when he was 19, the evening before Father’s Day. I don’t want anyone to feel the pain I’ve felt every day since and which drives me to pour out my love to the children we’ve been tasked to take care of. Parents, there is nothing more precious than your child. Please take a moment to talk with them about the decisions they make every day both driving and riding with others.

Thank you for trusting us with your children and please know that I personally appreciate your help on this very important matter!

Eddie Tyler,

Superintendent

