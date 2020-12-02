Baldwin County Public Schools reports 50 COVID-related absences

Release from Baldwin County Public Schools

Below is the transparency report on COVID absences in Baldwin County Public Schools. These are NOT people who have COVID, but rather people who were absent or sent home for a countless number of reasons related to COVID, as noted below.

A few important notes:

  1. We will only report new instances per day, not cumulative. 
  2. Those in this count may not be on our campuses, some may have never entered our schools. Parents have been calling to let us know their child is out and why their child is out. Some may be quarantined at home with parents. 
  3. These numbers include students and employees.
  4. Not all of these are people who have tested positive for COVID. These numbers do include people who are confirmed positive for COVID, but most will be those who might have been exposed and are choosing to stay home or who might only have symptoms.
  5. Parents will be notified at the school level in the evenings. For secondary, only by the principal. For elementary, by both the principal school-wide, and the teacher for that classroom.
  6. The information here will not be broken down further because of privacy issues. We will do our best to keep the media up to date on this data as we have it to release but we may look for an automated way to process this going forward.

COVID reports 12/1:

Baldwin County High School1
Bay Minette Middle School1
Daphne East Elementary School1
Daphne High School 5
Delta Elementary School3
Elberta High School1
Fairhope East Elementary School2
Fairhope High School6
Fairhope Middle School3
Fairhope West Elementary School6
Foley High School2
Magnolia School4
Orange Beach Elementary School2
Orange Beach Middle/High School2
Spanish Fort High School3
Summerdale School1
W. J. Carroll Intermediate School1
J. Larry Newton Elementary School1
Bay Minette Elementary School1
Perdido School1
Central Baldwin Middle School1
Stapleton School2

As a reminder, we are treating our schools as though we have COVID-19 students in our building every day because the vast majority of children under 18 are asymptomatic. We are cleaning our classrooms and facilities multiple times a day with hospital-grade cleaners, just as we are with our buses and equipment. Our students are wearing masks or face shields at all times while on campus unless they are performing a specific task. We check temperatures and monitor for symptoms of all employees and students throughout the day. We are social distancing where appropriate, washing our hands and sanitizing throughout the day as well. All of this is being done every day, regardless of whether the school has had any reported absences related to COVID-19.

