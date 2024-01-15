BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — On Monday, kids were enjoying the MLK holiday and the last bit of warm weather before temperatures drop and winter makes its presence known.

“I do think it’s smart being down here in the south and not having the correct things you need like up in the north where you have snow storms, stuff like that,” local parent Jill Cox said.

With more than 50% of Baldwin County Public Schools students relying on buses to get them to and from school, Superintendent Eddie Tyler decided to close schools on Tuesday and delay the opening of classes on Wednesday.

In a statement he released to parents he said in part: “I cannot in good conscience require families or buses to be on the roads with ice possible.”

“I appreciate it because I would rather them be home with me where I can know they’re safe than potentially get out there and not be safe,” local parent Jenny Stephens said.

Even with some feeder patterns likely not affected by icy roads and bridges, all schools will close.

Tyler said there is no perfect solution – “This is a safe solution, and that’s my priority,” he continued in his statement to parents.

For students, it’s an extra day without reading, writing and arithmetic, but Cox said they may learn something even more important, “It’s smart to be safe.”

Gulf Shores and Orange Beach city schools will be open for regular school hours and activities.