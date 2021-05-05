Baldwin County power crews assist north Alabama residents following severe weather

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin EMC has sent five employees to assist Central Alabama Electric Cooperative following severe storms that damaged Prattville and surrounding areas earlier this week. Almost 15,000 people were without power as of Tuesday night in that area, according to Baldwin EMC.

Crews left Summerdale on Wednesday morning to offer their assistance.

“It’s only been a few months since we put out the call for help following Hurricane Sally,” says Baldwin EMC CEO Karen Moore. “Central Alabama is one of the cooperatives who came to our aid last September, and we are more than happy to return the favor. We are always glad for the opportunity to send crews and share our resources with other cooperatives in need of assistance, and we’re grateful to be a part of a community of mutual aid,” she added.

CAEC serves more than 42,000 meters in a 10-county area of central Alabama just north of Montgomery. The cooperative’s service area covers most of the rural areas of Autauga, Elmore, Coosa and Chilton counties as well as members in Tallapoosa, Talladega, Bibb, Perry, Dallas and Lowndes counties.