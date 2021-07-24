Baldwin County pays tribute to beloved Elberta firefighter

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — The somber sound of bagpipes echoed off the walls of Elberta High School Saturday. Dozens gathered to pay tribute to Elberta Firefighter Josh Hines. At the end of the service, an urn with his ashes was placed on a firetruck. That firetruck led a procession of first responders to the fireman’s hall in Elberta.
Hines passed away more than a week ago following a years-long battle with illness. Friends describe him as an ideal person who was dedicated to public service and his family. The tributes to Hines will continue in two weeks. Town officials will still hold a fundraiser in Elberta on August 7th to help raise money for final expenses.