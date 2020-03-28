Baldwin County – Now Hiring

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) --With horror stories coming from some of the larger cities about the shortage of medical supplies and equipment, we wanted to find out how things look at home. In Baldwin County, supply levels are good, for now.

Hospitals, medical professionals, first responders, they can only fight this pandemic if they have the ammunition they need and so far, according to Baldwin County Emergency Management Director Zach Hood, they do. "Right now we are in the green on all the equipment."