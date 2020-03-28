Baldwin County – Now Hiring

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) The Baldwin County Sheriff’s office is looking to hire Deputy Sheriff’s, Corrections Officers and Communications officers. A tweet sent out by the office this week advertised benefits and stability.

For more information on working these positions and other jobs in Baldwin County go tohttps://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/baldwincountyal

