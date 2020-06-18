Baldwin County non-profit group competing for Regions Bank grant

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – Inside this building in Elberta there’s a group of people working to make a difference in Baldwin County.

“The purpose of our organization is to help children who are affected by autism to communicate. Functional communication that’s our speciality and it’s our love,” said Rachael Mueller with High Hopes 4 Autism.

The group is a non-profit organization which began 11 years ago as the only local entity of its kind. With it being a non-profit, every dollar is needed to keep their mission going.

“Unfortunately, that is part of it. With the pandemic this year it’s even more important because our fundraiser has been scaled back hopefully no more than 50%, but if it is we will just have to deal with it,” Mueller said.

Thanks to Regions Bank the group is one of two organizations in Alabama competing for a $5,000 grant. High Hopes 4 Autism is only one of eleven organizations across the southeast up for the donation.

“We have commitment to community involvement and it’s part of our strategy. We’re only as good as good as the markets that we serve and we are honored and grateful to be able to give back to the community,” said Christian White with Regions Bank.

The public has until the end of June to vote online. Regions Bank says each participant will receive something, but High Hopes 4 Autism has their eyes on the big prize. ‘What A Difference A Day Makes’ is an annual contest Regions Bank promotes within the community.

If they win, the group plans to use some of the money to upgrade their outdoor playground area for the children.

