Baldwin County moves ahead with new emergency notification system

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new county-wide emergency notification system is coming to Baldwin County, so if there is a public safety threat, citizens and visitors will be alerted.

When weather threatens or the interstate is suddenly a parking lot, warnings and alerts will soon be sent to your phone from the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency through a new notification system.

“Baldwin needs this system because of its size, because of the tourism, because of the amount of residents that we have. We need a way to get information out in a timely manner,” says EMA Director Zach Hood.

The new mass notification system is funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and you won’t even have to sign up for it to receive the alerts. That’s good news for almost seven million tourists that come to Baldwin County each year. “It’s not necessary or required that you opt-in to receive the alert,” says Hood. “You’re going to get it but for the best user experience we encourage you to opt-in.”

The system will send emails, texts or phone calls to alert folks if they need to stay, go or avoid an area.

The system is expected to be up and running before the start of the next hurricane season in June 2020.

