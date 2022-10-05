DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — More students in Baldwin County are walking to school this morning. Today is National Walk or Bike to School Day. Supporters want to build on their success on the Eastern Shore of Baldwin County. We’ve seen it for a while in Fairhope. The Walking School Bus in Fairhope stands out as the only daily walking school bus in the state of Alabama. Students are dropped off at a gathering spot a mile from the school and escorted by parents and volunteers safely to their school building.

Tuesday members of the Baldwin County Commission passed a resolution supporting safe routes for parents and students to get to school by walking or biking. They also passed a proclamation declaring today walk to school day county-wide. Charlene Lee has been working on the walking school bus for years and sees it make more resilient kids.

“They grow up in a different way when they walk to school, they’ve more comfortable with who they are and comfortable in their bodies,” said Walking School Bus Director Charlene Lee. More schools are participating this year. Mathis Elementary in Foley and Daphne East Elementary will also have walks to school today. That’s in addition to the regular group that gathers in Fairhope and heads to West Elementary School.