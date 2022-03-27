MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Well here’s a mystery solved. Last weekend, Saturday, we showed you a video Chad Petri spotted of a man on a powered parachute. He was coming in for a landing at Highway 104 and Highway 181 in Central Baldwin County two weeks ago on March 13th.

That man contacted us– his name is Gerald Kalapos. I asked him about the hobby and how he got into it–he wrote “what I truly love about Paramotoring is the freedom to fly like a bird, the view is spectacular. I’ve always wanted to fly and I knew an airplane wasn’t what I was looking for. My wife Dawn and I were on the beach in Dauphin Island and a paramotor flew over and that was it for me but I didn’t know what it was.”

He says he’s been flying for three and a half years, more than 300 hours of flying. He says it’s never boring and never the same scene even if he’s flying over the same place.