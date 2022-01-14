Baldwin County man sentenced after he shipped meth into Foley from California

BALDWIN COUNTY Ala. (WKRG) — One Baldwin County man was sentenced to over a decade in prison on Jan. 13 after he was found to be distributing meth in the Foley community.

John Douglas Havranek Jr., 45, was sentenced to 14 years in prison after investigators found that was involved with distributing meth brought in from California.

Havaranek was caught after he sold methamphetamine to a co-conspirator who was acting as an informant for investigators. The informant was able to get recordings of Havarnek explaining where he got his supply, also known as “ice,” from a source in California.

Havarnek was also found to be coordinating and scheduling shipment of methamphetamine from California to several places in Foley. After the drugs were sent out, Havarenk would receive a wired payment which he would then use to get more meth from his California sources.

Havranek’s involvement in the distribution scheme was confirmed by other co-conspirators who were working with police.

Havranek pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 years in prison with an additional five years of probation tacked on. Havranek was also required to pay a $100 fee and receive drug testing and treatment.