Baldwin County man making homemade street soccer for families

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County man seeks to keep the sport of soccer alive during COVID-19 by making homemade street soccer for families.

Gerardo Flores states that the mini fields are to be painted for 1v1 or 2v2 matches, following recommendations for social distancing.

Flores is taking as many requests as he can handle for the next 8 days and says there is no cost or payment due.

See full Facebook post below.

LATEST STORIES