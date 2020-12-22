Baldwin County man killed in weekend car crash near Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Baldwin County was killed in a single-car crash over the weekend.
According to Alabama State Troopers, 40-year-old Bernardos James Daniels died when his car left the roadway, struck a mailbox, and then hit a tree.
The crash happened Sunday morning on Tall Pine Road near Bay Minette.
LATEST POSTS:
- Wendy’s employee shot due to dipping sauce debacle, workers say
- Watch Live: NewsNation interviews astronauts aboard International Space Station
- Biden names additional members of White House senior staff
- ‘Falling iguanas possible’ in Florida due to chilly temperatures, National Weather Service says
- Newsfeed Now: New strain of coronavirus, Country singer surprises fan with new SUV