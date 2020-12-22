Baldwin County man killed in weekend car crash near Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Baldwin County was killed in a single-car crash over the weekend.

According to Alabama State Troopers, 40-year-old Bernardos James Daniels died when his car left the roadway, struck a mailbox, and then hit a tree.

The crash happened Sunday morning on Tall Pine Road near Bay Minette.

